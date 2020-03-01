Shares of Atmos Energy Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Gas Utilities Industry (ATO, OGS, NWN, NFG, SJI)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Atmos Energy ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.54. Following is One Gas Inc with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.09. Northwest Nat Gs ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.62.

Natl Fuel Gas Co follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.28, and South Jersey Ind rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.14.

