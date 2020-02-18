Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Star Group L.P. in the Gas Utilities Industry (SGU, DGAS, OGS, ATO, CPK)
Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Star Group L.P. ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,454.7%. Delta Natural Ga is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,973.2%. One Gas Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,416.4%.
Atmos Energy follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,741.1%, and Chesapeake Util rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,849.0%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Atmos Energy on December 17th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $109.04. Since that recommendation, shares of Atmos Energy have risen 10.5%. We continue to monitor Atmos Energy for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: lowest debt-to-capital ratio star group l.p. :dgas delta natural ga one gas inc Atmos Energy chesapeake util