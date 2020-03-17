Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Gas Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Star Group L.P. (SGU, DGAS, OGS, ATO, CPK)
Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
Star Group L.P. ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,454.7%. Following is Delta Natural Ga with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,973.2%. One Gas Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,416.4%.
Atmos Energy follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,741.1%, and Chesapeake Util rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,849.0%.
