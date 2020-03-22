Highest Level of Cash in the Gas Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Ugi Corp (UGI, NFG, FGP, ATO, SWX)
Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Ugi Corp ranks highest with a CE of $558. Natl Fuel Gas Co is next with a CE of $556. Ferrellgas Partners LP ranks third highest with a CE of $119.
Atmos Energy follows with a CE of $115, and Southwest Gas Ho rounds out the top five with a CE of $44.
