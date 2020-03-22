MySmarTrend
Highest Level of Cash in the Gas Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Ugi Corp (UGI, NFG, FGP, ATO, SWX)

Written on Sun, 03/22/2020 - 5:08am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Ugi Corp ranks highest with a CE of $558. Natl Fuel Gas Co is next with a CE of $556. Ferrellgas Partners LP ranks third highest with a CE of $119.

Atmos Energy follows with a CE of $115, and Southwest Gas Ho rounds out the top five with a CE of $44.

