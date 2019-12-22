Highest Level of Cash in the Gas Utilities Industry Detected in Shares of Ugi Corp (UGI, NFG, FGP, ATO, SWX)
Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Ugi Corp ranks highest with a CE of $558. Natl Fuel Gas Co is next with a CE of $556. Ferrellgas Partners LP ranks third highest with a CE of $119.
Atmos Energy follows with a CE of $115, and Southwest Gas Ho rounds out the top five with a CE of $44.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Southwest Gas Ho on October 28th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $87.28. Since that call, shares of Southwest Gas Ho have fallen 12.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest level of cash ugi corp natl fuel gas co ferrellgas partners lp Atmos Energy southwest gas ho