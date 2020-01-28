Atmos Energy is Among the Companies in the Gas Utilities Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (ATO, OGS, DGAS, NWN, CPK)

Below are the three companies in the Gas Utilities industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Atmos Energy ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.17. One Gas Inc is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.81. Delta Natural Ga ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.80.

Northwest Nat Gs follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.71, and Chesapeake Util rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.63.

