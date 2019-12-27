White Mountains is Among the Companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (WTM, RLI, ERIE, AMSF, AGO)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

White Mountains ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 2.78. Following is Rli Corp with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.24. Erie Indemnity-A ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.14.

Amerisafe Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.84, and Assured Guaranty rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.79.

