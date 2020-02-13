Kemper Corp has the Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (KMPR, AIZ, L, HIG, NGHC)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Kemper Corp ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 16.97. Following is Assurant Inc with a a price to cash flow ratio of 16.05. Loews Corp ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 11.64.

Hartford Finl Sv follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 11.07, and National General rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 10.56.

