Wageworks is Among the Companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (WAGE, KFY, RHI, ASGN, TNET)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Wageworks ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.39. Korn/Ferry Intl is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.36. Robert Half Intl ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.36.

On Assignment follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.34, and Trinet Group Inc rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.30.

