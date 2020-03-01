Shares of Trinet Group Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry (TNET, WAGE, RHI, KFY, ASGN)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Trinet Group Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.21. Following is Wageworks with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.91. Robert Half Intl ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.32.

Korn/Ferry Intl follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.28, and On Assignment rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.02.

