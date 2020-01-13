Relatively High Price to Cash Flow Detected in Shares of Korn/Ferry Intl in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry (KFY, KFRC, ASGN, NSP, RHI)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Korn/Ferry Intl ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 42.45. Kforce Inc is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 42.33. On Assignment ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 21.49.

Insperity Inc follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 21.46, and Robert Half Intl rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 19.00.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Robert Half Intl on October 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $58.10. Since that recommendation, shares of Robert Half Intl have risen 8.6%. We continue to monitor Robert Half Intl for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.