Relatively High Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Wageworks in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry (WAGE, ASGN, RHI, TNET, KFY)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Wageworks ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 3.48. On Assignment is next with a EV/Sales of 1.52. Robert Half Intl ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.31.

Trinet Group Inc follows with a EV/Sales of 1.21, and Korn/Ferry Intl rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.16.

