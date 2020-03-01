Paycom Software has the Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Application Software Industry (PAYC, RNG, AZPN, ANSS, ADBE)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Paycom Software ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 23.14. Following is Ringcentral In-A with a a price to forward sales ratio of 16.68. Aspen Technology ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 16.21.

Ansys Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 16.21, and Adobe Sys Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 15.78.

