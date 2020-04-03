Top 5 Companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (AAPL, CRAY, IMMR, NTAP, DDD)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Apple Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 5.25. Cray Inc is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.65. Immersion Corp ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.49.

Netapp Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.00, and 3D Systems Corp rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.52.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cray Inc on February 5th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $23.21. Since that recommendation, shares of Cray Inc have risen 50.8%. We continue to monitor Cray Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.