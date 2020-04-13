Top 5 Companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (AVID, EFII, AAPL, SSYS, NTAP)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Avid Technology ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 220.79. Elec For Imaging is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 45.58. Apple Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 27.34.

Stratasys Ltd follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 22.19, and Netapp Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 14.49.

