Shares of Apple Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Level of Cash in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry (AAPL, HPE, HPQ, NTAP, XRX)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Apple Inc ranks highest with a CE of $269,000. Hewlett Packa is next with a CE of $10,000. Hp Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $7,000.

Netapp Inc follows with a CE of $5,000, and Xerox Corp rounds out the top five with a CE of $1,000.

