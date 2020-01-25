Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Apple Inc in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry (AAPL, HPE, HPQ, NTAP, XRX)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Apple Inc ranks highest with a CE of $269,000. Hewlett Packa is next with a CE of $10,000. Hp Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $7,000.

Netapp Inc follows with a CE of $5,000, and Xerox Corp rounds out the top five with a CE of $1,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Xerox Corp on September 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $30.83. Since that recommendation, shares of Xerox Corp have risen 17.5%. We continue to monitor Xerox Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.