Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry Detected in Shares of Avid Technology (AVID, EFII, AAPL, SSYS, NTAP)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Avid Technology ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 323.05. Following is Elec For Imaging with a a price to cash flow ratio of 45.58. Apple Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 31.67.

Stratasys Ltd follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 27.42, and Netapp Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 21.41.

