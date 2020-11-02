Top 5 Companies in the Insurance Brokers Industry With the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio (EHTH, BRO, AON, MMC, AJG)

Below are the three companies in the Insurance Brokers industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Ehealth Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 15.74. Following is Brown & Brown with a EV/Sales of 6.97. Aon Plc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 5.71.

Marsh & Mclennan follows with a EV/Sales of 4.39, and Arthur J Gallagh rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 3.30.

