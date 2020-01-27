Relatively Low Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the Steel Industry (AP, RYI, ZEUS, X, TMST)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.08. Following is Ryerson Holding with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.10. Olympic Steel ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.11.

Us Steel Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.12, and Timkensteel rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.16.

