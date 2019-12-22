Top 5 Companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (SEB, KHC, POST, GIS, MDLZ)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Seaboard Corp ranks highest with a CE of $2,000. Kraft Heinz Co/T is next with a CE of $2,000. Post Holdings In ranks third highest with a CE of $2,000.

General Mills In follows with a CE of $766, and Mondelez Inter-A rounds out the top five with a CE of $761.

