Highest Price to Cash Flow in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry Detected in Shares of Blue Buffalo Pet (BUFF, TR, CVGW, SEB, JJSF)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Blue Buffalo Pet ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 342.97. Following is Tootsie Roll Ind with a a price to cash flow ratio of 85.39. Calavo Growers I ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 81.83.

Seaboard Corp follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 67.63, and J & J Snack Food rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 64.39.

