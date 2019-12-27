Relatively High Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Us Physical Ther in the Health Care Facilities Industry (USPH, NHC, UHS, ENSG, HCA)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Us Physical Ther ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.88. Natl Healthcare is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.33. Universal Hlth-B ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.32.

Ensign Group Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.31, and Hca Healthcare I rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.30.

