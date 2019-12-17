Natl Healthcare is Among the Companies in the Health Care Facilities Industry With the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio (NHC, USPH, ENSG, UHS, ACHC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Natl Healthcare ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,526.8%. Us Physical Ther is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 1,645.1%. Ensign Group Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 3,849.1%.

Universal Hlth-B follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,453.8%, and Acadia Healthcar rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 5,552.3%.

