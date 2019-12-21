Williams Cos Inc is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (WMB, LNG, TK, GLOG, KMI)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Williams Cos Inc ranks highest with a CE of $899. Following is Cheniere Energy with a CE of $722. Teekay Corp ranks third highest with a CE of $455.

Gaslog Ltd follows with a CE of $384, and Kinder Morgan In rounds out the top five with a CE of $264.

