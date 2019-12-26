Top 5 Companies in the Office REITs Industry With the Lowest Price to Forward Sales (CIO, FSP, CLI, PGRE, OFC)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

City Office Reit ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.08. Franklin Street is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.40. Mack-Cali Realty ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.85.

Paramount Group follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.32, and Corp Office Prop rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.46.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Mack-Cali Realty. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Mack-Cali Realty in search of a potential trend change.