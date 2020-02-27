Shares of Franklin Street Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Office REITs Industry (FSP, CIO, CLI, PGRE, OFC)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Franklin Street ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.96. Following is City Office Reit with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.08. Mack-Cali Realty ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.43.

Paramount Group follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.22, and Corp Office Prop rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 4.44.

