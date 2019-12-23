Relatively Low Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the Office REITs Industry (CLI, FSP, CIO, PGRE, OFC)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Mack-Cali Realty ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.83. Following is Franklin Street with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.84. City Office Reit ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.12.

Paramount Group follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.15, and Corp Office Prop rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.23.

