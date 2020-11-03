Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Office REITs Industry Detected in Shares of Franklin Street (FSP, CIO, BDN, CLI, HIW)

Below are the three companies in the Office REITs industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Franklin Street ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 12.34. City Office Reit is next with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.86. Brandywine Rlty ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.28.

Mack-Cali Realty follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.97, and Highwoods Prop rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.03.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Mack-Cali Realty. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Mack-Cali Realty in search of a potential trend change.