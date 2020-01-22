Sequential Brand has the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (SQBG, FOSL, ICON, DLA, GIII)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Sequential Brand ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03. Fossil Group Inc is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04. Iconix Brand Gro ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.11.

Delta Apparel follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.12, and G Iii Apparel rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.13.

