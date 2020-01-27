Sequential Brand has the Lowest Price to Forward Sales in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry (SQBG, FOSL, GIII, DLA, ICON)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Sequential Brand ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.12. Fossil Group Inc is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.16. G Iii Apparel ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.46.

Delta Apparel follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.48, and Iconix Brand Gro rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.50.

