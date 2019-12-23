Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Industry Detected in Shares of Fossil Group Inc (FOSL, SQBG, ICON, DLA, GIII)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel, Accessories & Luxury industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Fossil Group Inc ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.03. Sequential Brand is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04. Iconix Brand Gro ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.08.

Delta Apparel follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.14, and G Iii Apparel rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.14.

