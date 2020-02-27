Relatively Low Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Essendant Inc in the Office Services & Supplies Industry (ESND, ARC, PBI, ACCO, ACU)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Essendant Inc ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.10. Arc Document Sol is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.14. Pitney Bowes Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.17.

Acco Brands Corp follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.45, and Acme United Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 0.53.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Acme United Corp and will alert subscribers who have ACU in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.