Hni Corp is Among the Companies in the Office Services & Supplies Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (HNI, ACU, MSA, MLHR, KNL)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Hni Corp ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 69.83. Acme United Corp is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 66.03. Msa Safety Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 25.84.

Herman Miller follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 21.34, and Knoll Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 19.93.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hni Corp and will alert subscribers who have HNI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.