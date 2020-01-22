Essendant Inc is Among the Companies in the Office Services & Supplies Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (ESND, ARC, PBI, ACCO, ACU)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Essendant Inc ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.02. Following is Arc Document Sol with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.04. Pitney Bowes Inc ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05.

Acco Brands Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.12, and Acme United Corp rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.15.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Acme United Corp on June 6th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $21.33. Since that recommendation, shares of Acme United Corp have risen 13.8%. We continue to monitor Acme United Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.