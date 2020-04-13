Acme United Corp is Among the Companies in the Office Services & Supplies Industry With the Highest Price to Cash Flow (ACU, HNI, MSA, MLHR, SCS)

Below are the three companies in the Office Services & Supplies industry with the highest price to cash flow ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Acme United Corp ranks highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 54.18. Hni Corp is next with a a price to cash flow ratio of 48.47. Msa Safety Inc ranks third highest with a a price to cash flow ratio of 20.88.

Herman Miller follows with a a price to cash flow ratio of 11.44, and Steelcase Inc-A rounds out the top five with a a price to cash flow ratio of 8.95.

