Loews Corp has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Multi-line Insurance Industry (L, HMN, KMPR, AIG, HIG)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-line Insurance industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Loews Corp ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 1.97. Horace Mann Educ is next with a EV/Sales of 1.75. Kemper Corp ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.62.

American Interna follows with a EV/Sales of 1.56, and Hartford Finl Sv rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.41.

