Top 5 Companies in the Consumer Finance Industry With the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (CACC, LC, AXP, SLM, DFS)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Credit Acceptanc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.89. Lendingclub Corp is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.15. American Express ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.76.

Slm Corp follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.69, and Discover Financi rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.65.

