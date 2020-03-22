Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of American Express in the Consumer Finance Industry (AXP, COF, DFS, SYF, ALLY)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

American Express ranks highest with a CE of $33,000. Capital One Fina is next with a CE of $14,000. Discover Financi ranks third highest with a CE of $13,000.

Synchrony Financ follows with a CE of $12,000, and Ally Financial I rounds out the top five with a CE of $4,000.

