Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of American Express in the Consumer Finance Industry (AXP, COF, DFS, SYF, ALLY)
Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
American Express ranks highest with a CE of $33,000. Following is Capital One Fina with a CE of $14,000. Discover Financi ranks third highest with a CE of $13,000.
Synchrony Financ follows with a CE of $12,000, and Ally Financial I rounds out the top five with a CE of $4,000.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of American Express on October 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $118.99. Since that recommendation, shares of American Express have risen 10.4%. We continue to monitor American Express for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest level of cash american express capital one fina discover financi synchrony financ ally financial i