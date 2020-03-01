Relatively High Price to Forward Sales Detected in Shares of Old Dominion Frt in the Trucking Industry (ODFL, HTLD, UHAL, JBHT, SAIA)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Old Dominion Frt ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.65. Heartland Expres is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.51. Amerco ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.97.

Hunt (Jb) Trans follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.41, and Saia Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.37.

