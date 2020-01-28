Old Dominion Frt has the Highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Trucking Industry (ODFL, KNX, HTLD, UHAL, JBHT)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Old Dominion Frt ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.23. Following is Knight Transport with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.67. Heartland Expres ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.65.

Amerco follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.52, and Hunt (Jb) Trans rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.44.

