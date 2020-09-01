Old Dominion Frt has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Trucking Industry (ODFL, HTLD, UHAL, JBHT, KNX)

Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Old Dominion Frt ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 4.40. Following is Heartland Expres with a EV/Sales of 2.55. Amerco ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 2.36.

Hunt (Jb) Trans follows with a EV/Sales of 1.88, and Knight Transport rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.75.

