Relatively Low Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Global Eagle Ent in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (ENT, AMC, EROS, BTN, VIAB)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Global Eagle Ent ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.01. Following is Amc Entertainmen with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.05. Eros Internation ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.16.

Ballantyne Strong Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.18, and Viacom Inc-B rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.18.

