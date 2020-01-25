Shares of Philip Morris In Rank the Highest in Terms of Level of Cash in the Tobacco Industry (PM, MO, VGR, UVV, XXII)
Below are the three companies in the Tobacco industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Philip Morris In ranks highest with a CE of $8,000. Following is Altria Group Inc with a CE of $1,000. Vector Group Ltd ranks third highest with a CE of $452.
Universal Corp follows with a CE of $284, and 22nd Century Group Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $56.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Altria Group Inc on October 17th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $43.81. Since that recommendation, shares of Altria Group Inc have risen 15.4%. We continue to monitor Altria Group Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest level of cash philip morris in altria group inc vector group ltd universal corp :xxii 22nd century group inc