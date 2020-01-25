Shares of Philip Morris In Rank the Highest in Terms of Level of Cash in the Tobacco Industry (PM, MO, VGR, UVV, XXII)

Below are the three companies in the Tobacco industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Philip Morris In ranks highest with a CE of $8,000. Following is Altria Group Inc with a CE of $1,000. Vector Group Ltd ranks third highest with a CE of $452.

Universal Corp follows with a CE of $284, and 22nd Century Group Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $56.

