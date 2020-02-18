Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of 22nd Century Group Inc in the Tobacco Industry (XXII, UVV, MO, VGR, PM)
Below are the three companies in the Tobacco industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.
22nd Century Group Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 95.8%. Universal Corp is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,438.8%. Altria Group Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,740.0%.
Vector Group Ltd follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 13,701.4%, and Philip Morris In rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 14,243.2%.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Philip Morris In and will alert subscribers who have PM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest debt-to-capital ratio :xxii 22nd century group inc universal corp altria group inc vector group ltd philip morris in