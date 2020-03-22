Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Philip Morris In in the Tobacco Industry (PM, MO, VGR, UVV, XXII)
Below are the three companies in the Tobacco industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Philip Morris In ranks highest with a CE of $8,000. Altria Group Inc is next with a CE of $1,000. Vector Group Ltd ranks third highest with a CE of $452.
Universal Corp follows with a CE of $284, and 22nd Century Group Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $56.
