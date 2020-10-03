Philip Morris In has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Tobacco Industry (PM, MO, XXII, VGR, UVV)

Below are the three companies in the Tobacco industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Philip Morris In ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 5.22. Following is Altria Group Inc with a EV/Sales of 4.63. 22nd Century Group Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 1.86.

Vector Group Ltd follows with a EV/Sales of 1.64, and Universal Corp rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 0.64.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Philip Morris In and will alert subscribers who have PM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.