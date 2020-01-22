Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Tobacco Industry Detected in Shares of Universal Corp (UVV, VGR, PM, MO, XXII)

Below are the three companies in the Tobacco industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Universal Corp ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.16. Vector Group Ltd is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.33. Philip Morris In ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.20.

Altria Group Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.23, and 22nd Century Group Inc rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.36.

