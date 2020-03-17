Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Tobacco Industry Detected in Shares of 22nd Century Group Inc (XXII, UVV, MO, VGR, PM)

Below are the three companies in the Tobacco industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

22nd Century Group Inc ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 95.8%. Universal Corp is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,438.8%. Altria Group Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 4,740.0%.

Vector Group Ltd follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 13,701.4%, and Philip Morris In rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 14,243.2%.

